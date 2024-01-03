BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) – A 73-year-old inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility (WDCF) is dead after being found unresponsive on New Year’s Day.

On Monday, at 7:30 p.m., medical staff found Samuel Harold Miles, Jr. unresponsive in the WDCF infirmary where he was being housed for treatment of “significant natural disease,” according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at 7:39 p.m. on Monday.

Miles had been serving a life sentence for murder from a 2011 conviction out of Madison County.

A postmortem examination performed on Tuesday found no evidence of trauma or foul play associated with the death. The final cause of death is still pending additional laboratory studies.

The Alabama Department of Correction – Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.