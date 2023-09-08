BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man serving a life sentence in the William Donaldson Correctional Facility died Thursday morning after being found unresponsive in his cell.

At 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Tommy Tunstall, 54, was found unresponsive by his cellmate in their two-man cell and was pronounced dead at 10 a.m.

Tunstall was serving a life sentence for robbery in the first degree and theft of property in the second degree from a 1996 conviction in Monroe County. His death comes just two days after another inmate died at the same correctional facility.

The Alabama Department of Correction – Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. A postmortem examination will be performed Friday to aid in determining the cause and manner of Tunstall’s death.