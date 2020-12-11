Man serving life for 1993 Alabama double murder dies

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — A 44-year-old Alabama inmate serving a life sentence for the deaths of two people has died.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Tommy Lee Rutledge was found unresponsive Tuesday inside his private cell at William Donaldson Correctional Facility. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said an autopsy was performed Wednesday but the cause of death has not yet been determined. Al.com reports there is no evidence of foul play. Rutledge was convicted in 1995 of capital murder and sentenced to life without parole.

In 2017, he was re-sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole because of his age at the time of the murders.