Man seriously injured after struck by vehicle in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities say that a 33-year-old man was struck by a vehicle on 15th Street in Tuscaloosa and was seriously injured Wednesday night.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the driver of the vehicle was traveling east on 15th Street around 8:15 p.m. and saw the victim standing in the roadway near 33rd Avenue. He was unable to stop before striking him.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center.

Police spoke to witnesses at the scene and are conducting an investigation. They say that the driver and witnesses stated that he was driving around 35 miles per hour.

Authorities say that it does not appear criminal actions contributed to the accident.