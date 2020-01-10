Man sentenced for accidentally killing best friend at party

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man accused of trying to cover up the accidental shooting death of his best friend at a house party has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Twenty-year-old Fisher Shipes had initially claimed an unknown black man had shot his friend, but he later admitted to the killing and pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter. Shipes is white.

During sentencing Wednesday in Dothan, Shipes apologized to the family of 19-year-old Christian Mullins. Mullins was found with a shotgun wound outside a home in May 2018.

Police later determined that Shipes thought the shotgun was unloaded when he shot Mullins from across the room.

