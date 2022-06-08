SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was seen wading in flood waters after being forced to leave his car in Sylacauga Wednesday morning.

Footage shared with CBS 42 showed a man trying to walk in the flood waters across from the Piggly Wiggly on Hwy. 21 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The unidentified man had previously been seen abandoning his car due to the storm waters and then falling down in the water as he tried to walk. He reportedly was able to make it to safety.

Flooding impacted many areas across central Alabama over the morning. Within three hours, firefighters in Birmingham received 42 calls requesting a water rescue for people who had become stuck in the waters. In other places, downed trees and flooded roadways caused traffic issues.