JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after authorities said he was struck by a car Monday evening.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 6:20 p.m. to Shannon Road near Old Hwy. 150 to a report of a person lying in the roadway.

A few minutes later, a second call came in from a person stating that they had struck a person lying in the roadway at the same location, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Upon arrival, deputies were able to make contact with the driver of the vehicle, who they said is fully cooperating with the investigation.