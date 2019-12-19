Man pleads not guilty in shooting death of Alabama officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WIAT) — A 20-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to charges including capital murder in the death of an Alabama police officer.

News outlets report Marco Perez entered the pleas Wednesday after being denied youthful offender status in the case. Perez was 19 years old when Mobile police Officer Sean Tuder was shot and killed outside a hotel in January.

Authorities have said Perez shot Tuder in the hotel’s parking lot with a gun stolen from an unlocked car. Perez’s attorney, Dennis Knizley, said Tuder was undercover at the time and didn’t reveal himself to be a police officer, leading his client to believe his life was in danger.

