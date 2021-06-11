Man pleads in shooting during Alabama-LSU football game

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting that occurred while they were watching an LSU-Alabama football game on television.

David Allen Fulkerson of Tuscumbia entered the plea Friday in the death of 29-year-old James “Mikey” Merritt. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Gunfire began during an argument that followed Louisiana State’s 46-41 victory over the University of Alabama in 2019. Fulkerson and Merritt were watching with others at a house when Merritt was shot in the head. A fight escalated when Fulkerson thought Merritt referred to him by an expletive.

Fulkerson is an Alabama fan, while Merritt reportedly pulled for LSU.

