Man pleads guilty to stealing $365,000 from Cullman County Fair

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) – A former president of an Alabama civic club will avoid prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $365,000 from a county fair.

Court records show 72-year-old Stephen Singleton pleaded guilty earlier this month to stealing from the Cullman County Fair Association over a seven-year period ending in 2019. A judge ordered him to repay the money and spend five years on probation.

Singleton was a member of the Cullman Lions Club, which sponsors the annual fair, and the group’s website showed he once served as president.

The club released a statement earlier this year saying it had uncovered the misappropriation of a large amount of money.

