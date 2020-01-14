Man pleads guilty to ax murder, sentenced to life in prison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has pleaded guilty to killing his roommate with an ax just before his trial was set to begin.

News outlets report 59-year-old Randal Beard was sentenced Monday to life in prison. The Madison County chief trial attorney says 63-year-old Robert Bezotte was found dead in a Huntsville home in 2017.

Beard was accused of striking Bezotte more than 40 times with an ax and then attempting to steal items from him.

Beard had been charged with capital murder but pleaded guilty to murder. He also gave up his right to appeal as a part of the plea deal.

