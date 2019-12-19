Man pleads guilty in boat crash that killed 2 in Alabama

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to reckless murder in a boat crash that killed two people in central Alabama on July 4.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that 41-year-old Damion Bruno of Clanton entered the plea in Elmore County on Thursday. He was charged in a crash that killed a man and a teenager on Lake Jordan on Independence Day.

Court records show he was over the state’s legal limit for intoxication after the crash. The state is recommending a prison sentence of 30 years.

Bruno was driving a boat that collided with another boat that was carrying the victims.

LATEST POSTS