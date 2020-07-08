Man pleads guilty in 1990 slaying after another man cleared

by: Associated Press

(Dale County Jail)

OZARK, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man who was charged in a 1990 slaying in which another man was cleared has pleaded guilty in the killing.

News outlets report 54-year-old Jeff Beasley pleaded guilty to murder in Ozark on Monday and received a 30-year sentence.

Beasley was arrested in January in the strangulation of 22-year-old Tracy Harris, whose body was found in a river. The victim’s husband, Carl Harris Jr., had been charged with murder in 2016. He was about to stand trial until Beasley confessed to the killing.

Harris is now seeking $6 million from the city where he was charged.

