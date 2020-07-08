OZARK, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man who was charged in a 1990 slaying in which another man was cleared has pleaded guilty in the killing.
News outlets report 54-year-old Jeff Beasley pleaded guilty to murder in Ozark on Monday and received a 30-year sentence.
Beasley was arrested in January in the strangulation of 22-year-old Tracy Harris, whose body was found in a river. The victim’s husband, Carl Harris Jr., had been charged with murder in 2016. He was about to stand trial until Beasley confessed to the killing.
Harris is now seeking $6 million from the city where he was charged.
LATEST POSTS
- Man pleads guilty in 1990 slaying after another man cleared
- West Tuscaloosa residents want new YMCA built
- Trump defends tweet about NASCAR’s Confederate flag ban, Bubba Wallace
- Historic Birmingham building to be transformed into an automated hotel
- ‘Masks make a difference’: Dr. Fauci talks safely reopening as COVID-19 cases in south spike