Man nearly drowns at Mountain Brook’s River Run Park

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man nearly drowned at River Run Park in Mountain Brook Thursday, according to Mountain Brook Fire Chief Nick Mullins.

Bystanders at the park told MBFD that the man went into the water to help his son, who they say was also struggling, according to Chief Mullins. The man was then saved by bystanders who performed CPR until first responders got to the scene.

The man was take to Grandview Hospital where he is being treated for undisclosed injuries. No other information has been released at this time.

