BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who was missing for almost a month was found in Birmingham.

According to Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates, 35-year-old Corey Michael Volter was found in the 2200 block of 3rd Avenue South at 7:44 a.m. on July 7 inside a cargo van. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Yates stated Volter was supposed to be traveling from North Carolina to Pinson, Alabama. His family in New Orleans filed for a missing person report on June 9 after not hearing from him in weeks.

While Volter’s body was found decomposed, there is currently no evidence of foul play or trauma, pending additional autopsies.