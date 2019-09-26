Man leads BPD on chase after thinking he was robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man led Birmingham police officers on a chase Thursday afternoon.
According to BPD, officers were looking for a robbery suspect in residential areas. Once the man saw police cars, he sped off in a car.
Police say they thought the man was the suspect given that he sped off. The man was stopped near Avenue N and 42nd Street in Ensley.
It was then he was discovered not to be the robbery suspect. BPD did, however, charge him with reckless driving and other moving violations for the chase.
