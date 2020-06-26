Man killed while working on machinery at Barber’s Dairy in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed Thursday after suffering injuries while working on machinery at Barber’s Dairy in Homewood.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Reginald Delorian Cook, 25, sustained the injuries at the facility just after 5:15 p.m. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information has been released at this time as an investigation is ongoing.

