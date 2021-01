BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday night.

According to police, a man was shot around 8 p.m. while he rode in a car in the area of 9th Street and Hall Avenue.

Two other individuals were inside the car at the time and drove him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The other occupants of the vehicle have been interviewed as part of the investigation.