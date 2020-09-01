Man killed, K-9 injured in shootout with Chilton County authorities

THORSBY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 54-year-old man was killed and a K-9 officer was injured in a shootout in Thorsby Monday afternoon.

According to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, Thorsby police officers attempted to make a traffic stop around 12:30 p.m. on Montgomery Avenue when the driver pulled out a handgun and began firing at the officers. The man then fled on foot through a construction site.

The man then ventured into a wooded area behind the site as he continued to fire shots, according to the sheriff’s office. Two Thorsby PD officers returned fire during the pursuit.

Other law enforcement agencies then assisted the officers in finding the man. A CCSO K-9 unit was called in.

During a search, the K-9 found the man in the woods. The man then shot the K-9 in the chest area before firing shots at deputies. Two CCSO deputies returned fire, ultimately striking the suspect. Medical assistance was administered to the suspect but they were unsuccessful.

The K-9 was taken to a veterinary clinic and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect has been identified as 54-year-old Robert Earl Jackson of Thorsby.

CCSO says, “based on the evidence and witness statements, we have no reason to believe that any of the law enforcement officers involved acted outside of departmental policy or Alabama law.”

No other information has been released. An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing at this time.

LATEST POSTS