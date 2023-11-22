HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, a 65-year-old man was killed after an incident at an industrial facility.

According to Moundville Police Chief Toby Banks, the man was fatally injured at Ballard Concrete on Lavender Hill Road around 11 a.m. when, while using an overhead crane, a shipping container fell from the crane onto the victim.

According to Banks, the chain on the crane broke as the employees were picking up the container.

Moundville Police identified the victim as Cornell James. Stay with CBS 42 for updates.