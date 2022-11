CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday.

According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m.

The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Rodney Ray Persall.

No other information is available, as the state Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.