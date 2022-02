CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Oneonta man was killed in a car crash outside Hanceville Thursday night.

Albert James Gammicchia, 28, was killed when the 2005 Ford Expedition he was driving left the roadway along Cully County 393, struck a ditch, and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Gammicchia, who was not utilizing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.