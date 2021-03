JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Walker County man was killed in a single-car crash early Wednesday morning outside Jasper.

Jacob Cooper, 20, of Townley was killed when he lost control of the 2015 Nissan Sentra he was driving along Hwy. 124, left the road and struck a tree after traveling down a steep embankment. Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred seven miles west of Jasper at the 5.7 mile marker.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.