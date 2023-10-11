BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 76-year-old man who died in a Bessemer house fire was identified Wednesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 1000 block of 10th Avenue North in Bessemer Tuesday afternoon. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and discovered the body of 76-year-old Hurston Daniel Morris inside the home.

Morris was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Bessemer Fire Department and the circumstances around Morris’ death are being investigated by Bessemer Police.