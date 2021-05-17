Man killed after allegedly leaving bag on porch, being shot by homeowners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday afternoon.

According to BPD, a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a residence in the 7700 block of 6th Avenue South just before 12:30 p.m. Multiple weapons were also found in the street nearby.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service transported the victim to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man had placed a bag on a porch of the residence when he was approached by the occupants of the home. Gunfire was later exchanged, killing the victim, according to BPD.

The occupants of the home have been detained and questioned by authorities.

No other information has been released at this time. If you have any information on this case, contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.