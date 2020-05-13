BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night.
Frank Davis, 53, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 3400 block of F.L. Shuttlesworth Drive just after 10 p.m. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
BPD says that preliminary investigation suggests that Davis was involved in an altercation with a family member before being shot.
One person is in custody at this time. No other information has been released.
LATEST POSTS
- Elderly man shot, killed while attempting to break up domestic dispute
- WATCH: Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service ‘Heroes Tour’ honors healthcare workers
- Man killed after alleged altercation with family member, 1 in custody
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- The New Normal: A CBS 42 Special Report