Man killed after alleged altercation with family member, 1 in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night.

Frank Davis, 53, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 3400 block of F.L. Shuttlesworth Drive just after 10 p.m. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

BPD says that preliminary investigation suggests that Davis was involved in an altercation with a family member before being shot.

One person is in custody at this time. No other information has been released.

