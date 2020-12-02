Man killed, 2-year-old injured in car crash in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A car accident in Bibb County has left one man dead and a 2-year-old girl injured early Tuesday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two vehicles collided on Alabama 5 near mile marker 102 just before 6:30 a.m.

35-year-old Michael Austin Rasco Jr. was killed after the head on crash with 57-year-old Bao Feng Gao. Rasco was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no information on Gao’s condition.

Rasco’s passenger was a 2-year-old girl. She was taken to Children’s of Alabama for treatment.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

