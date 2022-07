TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning shooting in Tuscaloosa left a man critically injured Wednesday.

According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to the call of a shooting at a lounge in the 1700 block of Culver Road. Sellers says the victim was treated and is now in stable condition.

No other information is available at this time, as the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is conducting an investigation.