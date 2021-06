TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Thursday afternoon.

According to TPD, the victim has been identified as only an adult male. They have been transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting took place on Maxwell Circle on 69 South.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.