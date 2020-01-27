Man indicted in fatal beating of Hoover lawyer

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man charged in the murder of a 73-year-old lawyer last year has now been indicted on those charges.

Jackson Bradley Young, 37, was indicted by a grand jury in Shelby County on murder charges last Friday, according to court documents made public Monday.

On February 18, 2019, Arthur Grey Till, Jr. was found dead in his home on Coosa Drive in Hoover. An autopsy confirmed that Till died from blunt force trauma.

A couple of days later, Young was found, arrested and charged with Till’s murder. At the time of Till’s death, investigators believed that he had been specifically targeted by Young, although no motive has been given.

