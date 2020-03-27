ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for assistance in identifying and capturing a man accused of armed robbery Thursday morning.
According to the Andalusia Police Department, a man walked into a convenience store in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway just after 11:45 a.m. The man was wearing a straw hat and a medical mask when he approached the counter and robbed the store.
The suspect left on foot and then got into a white SUV parked close to 6th Avenue and left the scene. Authorities are saying the man could be armed and dangerous at this time.
If you have any information on this case, contact CrimeStoppers at (205) 215-7867 or 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your tip may lead to a $5,000 cash reward.
LATEST POSTS
- Maryland neighborhood says Pledge of Allegiance together as part of new routine
- Weather Lesson with Ashley Gann: Atmospheric Soundings
- Man in straw hat, medical mask robs Andalusia convenience store
- Despite some disagreements, both parties see urgent need to pass coronavirus aid bill
- Peyton Manning surprises UT communications class with online visit