Man in critical condition after shooting at Center Point apartment complex

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot near an apartment complex Sunday evening, according to authorities.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 1800 block of Martinique Drive to investigate a shooting.

A 21-year-old man was discovered by deputies suffering from gunshot wounds. He has been transported to UAB and is in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated by Jefferson County Detectives.