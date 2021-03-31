Victim identified in deadly Birmingham shooting, person of interest turns himself in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has identified the victim involved in the deadly shooting Tuesday morning.

According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of 13th Avenue North just after 9 a.m. on a call of multiple shots fired and a person down. Once on the scene, a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Jubraun Wright.

After authorities arrived, a person involved in the incident reported themselves to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and surrendered. They are being interviewed at this time. Officials say an altercation occurred between the person of interest and Wright prior to the incident.

No other information has been released at this time. This is BPD’s 21st murder investigation of the year.