CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has died after being hit by a train in Calhoun County Wednesday morning.

According to the Calhoun County Coroner, 26-year-old Matthew Franklin was struck by the train on Eulaton Road near Wellborn Park around 6:30 a.m.

First responders attempted to airlift Franklin to UAB Hospital but he succumbed to the injuries he suffered during the flight just after 7:30 a.m.

No other information has been released at this time.