Man found unresponsive near Bessemer train tracks; death under investigation

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer police are investigating the death of a man after he was found near railroad tracks. The man was discovered around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Division Street and Alabama Avenue in Bessemer.

According to Lt. Clemons of the Bessemer Police Department, a train operator stopped his train after being notified by other workers that someone fell after the train passed them. Once the train stopped, the crew went to the person and noticed that he was unresponsive. The workers promptly called police and paramedics.

CPR was performed on the man at the scene. The man was taken to UAB West where they continued to perform CPR on him.

He was pronounced dead at 9:55 p.m. At this time investigators are unsure what led to the man’s death. Preliminary reports state there are no signs that the train struck the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS