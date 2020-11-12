Man found shot to death in Talladega house fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department is investigating the death of man found inside a burning home earlier this week.

According to Talladega PD Chief Jason Busby, authorities were called to a home in the 800 block of Avenue H on Monday night. Once on the scene, they discovered the house was on fire and a man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as 35-year-old Davion Beck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects or motive are known at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing investigation.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES