Man found shot to death in Talladega house fire

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department is investigating the death of man found inside a burning home earlier this week.

According to Talladega PD Chief Jason Busby, authorities were called to a home in the 800 block of Avenue H on Monday night. Once on the scene, they discovered the house was on fire and a man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as 35-year-old Davion Beck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects or motive are known at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing investigation.

LATEST POSTS