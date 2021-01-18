Man found shot inside vehicle in west Birmingham prompts homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man found shot multiple times in his vehicle was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead, Birmingham Police report.

Around 12:22 p.m., officers from the West Precinct responded to the 1400 block of Bankhead Highway on a call of a vehicle stalled in traffic with an unresponsive man inside.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

At this time, the Birmingham Police Department is investigating this as a homicide. There are no suspects in custody, nor has a motive been established.