FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who was found fatally shot in Fairfield on Saturday has been identified.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Lt. Joni Money, deputies were called to the 800 block of Beacon Drive in Fairfield just before 5 p.m. on Saturday on reports of a vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies found a Jeep Cherokee, which had struck a residence, with the male driver dead from gunshot wounds. The man, later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as 26-year-old Kenneth Dewayne Smith, Jr., of Pell City, was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:16 p.m.

Money said the motive for the shooting is unknown.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by the JCSO.