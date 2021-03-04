Man found shot dead on porch in Bessemer, no suspects in custody

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday afternoon.

According to Bessemer PD, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Berkeley Avenue on reports of a person shot. Once on the scene, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying on a porch. He was pronounced dead that the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Authorities are also investigating another shooting that left one person injured. The victim was taken to UAB West. Officials are attempting to see if the shootings are releated.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

