Man found shot dead in Avondale Park, investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a possible homicide at Avondale Park Wednesday morning.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were called to the Avondale Park on the 4100 block of 5th Avenue South on reports of an unresponsive person sitting on a park bench.

Upon arrival, police discovered a man had been shot and killed by a single gunshot wound. BPD have labeled this investigation as a homicide.

Birmingham Sgt. Mauldin full statement on the incident can be watched in the video player above.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. If you have any information you’re asked to call BPD at 205-254-1764.

Homicide investigation underway @ 4101 5th Avenue South. pic.twitter.com/hNbBRnizzd — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) November 17, 2021

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.