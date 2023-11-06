JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who was found dead outside of a Fairfield residence on Friday has been identified by the Jefferson County coroner.

On Friday, deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Jerry D. Coleman Street around 4:40 p.m. on reports of a person down, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO). They arrived and found 27-year-old Deandre Lamar Hayes, of Fairfield, dead and believed to have been shot multiple times.

According to the coroner’s report, Hayes was injured at 2:33 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 4:57 p.m.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by the JCSO.