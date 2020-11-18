Man found dead on the side of apartment building; investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is currently conducting an unclassified death investigation.

At around 10:12 a.m., officers from East Precinct responded to the 400 block of 36th Ave North and found a male lying unresponsive on the ground. The victim was found on the side of an apartment building, police report.

He was pronounce dead on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Coroner.

At this time, information is limited in this investigation. Police say the victim suffered from a gunshot wound and the Birmingham Police Department’s Communication Division received reports of this incident being a suicide, however the manner of death is yet to be determined.

The Birmingham Police Department will release additional information upon confirmation of the cause of death from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

If there is anyone who has additional information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers AT 205-254-7777.