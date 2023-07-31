BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A dead man was found lying along the road in Birmingham over the weekend.

On Sunday, members from the Birmingham Fire and Rescue crew found an unresponsive man lying on the grass shoulder of a road in the Wylam community. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the BFR crew was returning to their station from an unrelated call when they found him in the 200 block of Quebec Drive Wylam at 6:35 a.m. Six minutes later, the victim was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed Monday to determine the identity of the man and the cause and manner of his death. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.