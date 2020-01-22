Man found dead months after courthouse gun incident

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man accused of bringing a gun into a county courthouse last year has been found dead.

News outlets report that authorities confirmed that a body found in a rural part of Jackson County was that of 72-year-old Fred Swearengin. Relatives reported the man missing about three weeks ago.

Swearengin was accused of entering the Scottsboro courthouse on Sept. 18 with a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber and four loaded magazines. Deputies shot and wounded him, but he was later released from a hospital.

A state trooper helicopter found the man’s body during a search.

