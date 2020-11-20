Man found dead inside bullethole-riddled vehicle in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brighton Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man found inside a bullethole-filled vehicle Friday afternoon.
According to JCSO, authorities found the damaged automobile on Short 5th Avenue around 4 p.m. They found the victim inside and pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information has been released at this time. Law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate.
