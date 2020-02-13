1  of  15
Closings
ATTALLA CITY SCHOOLS CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS ETOWAH COUNTY SCHOOLS GREEN COUNTY SCHOOLS JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY JACKSONVILLE CITY SCHOOLS OXFORD CITY SCHOOLS PIEDMONT CITY SCHOOLS PIEDMONT CITY SCHOOLS SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL ANNISTON ST. JAMES CATHOLIC SCHOOL- GADSDEN TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOL TALLADEGA COUNTY SCHOOLS THE DONOHO SCHOOL WESTBROOK CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Man found dead in Brighton, investigation ongoing

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a man found dead in the 4000 block of 4th Avenue Wednesday night.

Bessemer District Attorney Lynneice Washington confirms the death to CBS 42.

Sources say the victim was in his 50s and suffered from blunt force trauma to his head from an undisclosed object. The victim appeared to be trying to get away from the suspect.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Brighton Police and Fire Departments are currently on the scene.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events