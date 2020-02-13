Man found dead in Brighton, investigation ongoing

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a man found dead in the 4000 block of 4th Avenue Wednesday night.

Bessemer District Attorney Lynneice Washington confirms the death to CBS 42.

Sources say the victim was in his 50s and suffered from blunt force trauma to his head from an undisclosed object. The victim appeared to be trying to get away from the suspect.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Brighton Police and Fire Departments are currently on the scene.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

