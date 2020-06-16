Man found dead in alley, homicide investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found in an alley early Tuesday morning.

According to BPD, officers responded to a call of a person down in an alley in the 10 block of Avenue W just after 1:30 a.m. Once on the scene, officers discovered a man unresponsive with no visible sign of injury.

The man was identified as 34-year-old Akeem Travonte Davis. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. If you have any information on this case, contact BPD at (205) 254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.

LATEST POSTS