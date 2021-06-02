Man found dead at La Quinta Inn in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 47-year-old man was found dead inside a hotel room in Homewood early Wednesday morning.

According to the Homewood Police Department, officers were dispatched to the La Quinta Inn on Statefarm Parkway in Homewood just after 5 a.m. Wednesday. Officers located an unresponsive 47-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female suspect was located in the hotel and was taken into custody. The preliminary investigation suggest that the homicide is domestic in nature. 

The investigation is ongoing.

