TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was found dead on Monday after being reported missing by his family last week.

On Friday, the family of Brian Christian Carrol reported him missing to deputies with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). They told deputies that Carrol has not be seen or heard from since Wednesday.

Deputies searched for Carrol throughout the weekend, issued BOLO (Be On the Look Out) bulletins and attempted to ping/trace his phone but were unsuccessful.

TCSO located Carrol on Monday, dead in a wooded area.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. At this time, they report there are no signs of foul play.