BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An unidentified man was found dead Thursday after a residential fire was extinguished.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Department responded to a report of a residential fire Thursday night. The fire was in an abandoned house in the 8500 block of 3rd Avenue North.

After the fire was extinguished, responders found a man inside the house, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:35 p.m. His name and place of residence are still unknown.

The Birmingham Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire, and the Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.